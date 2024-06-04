Haridwar Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Trivendra Rawat Wins by a Margin of over 1,64,056 Votes

Dehradun: The BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat won from in the Haridwar Lok Sabha segment by margin of over 1,64,056 votes while Virendra Ralwat of Congress lost. In the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, BJP replaced its candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank, and fielded former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat was pitted against Congress candidate Virendra Rawat, the son of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. For Trivendra Singh Rawat, contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was the first big political opportunity to come his way since his sudden removal as Uttarakhand chief minister in March 2021, barely few days before he was to complete four years in office.

The BJP chose Trivendra, axing another former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who had won the seat in both the 2014 and the 2019 general elections.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 20,35,726, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 63.53% (12,93,362 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' of BJP won from Haridwar, securing 6,65,674 votes, comprising 52.37% of the total number of votes polled. Pokhriyal retained the seat defeating Congres's’ Ambrish Kumar, who lost by 2,58,729 votes. Pokhriyal had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 5,92,320 votes (50.38%) and defeating Renuka Rawat of Congress by a margin of over 1,77,822 votes.