Mirzapur Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 | Apna Dal (Soneylal)'s Anupriya Patel Leading by 37K Votes

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Apna Dal (Soneylal) party's candidate Anupriya Patel is leading by 37,580 votes in Mirzapur. The counting of votes for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections commenced at 8 am on Tuesday.

Anupriya Patel is the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, which is situated in south-eastern Uttar Pradesh, is a key seat. It is currently represented by Anupriya Patel, who is the founder of Apna Dal (S).

Patel, who was elected both in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is seeking a re-election to the Lok Sabha from this seat. She has support of the BJP and the other National Democratic Alliance Parties. The seat is set to witness a four-way contest between Anupriya Patel, SP's Ramesh Chand Bind, BSP's Manish Kumar Tripathi and Daulat Singh Patel, who has been fielded by Apna Dal (K).

Samajwadi Party has fielded Ramesh Chand Bhind, who is an ex-BJP MP and now is with the SP. The total number of registered voters in the Mirzapur constituency in 2024 polls are 19,06,327 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 57.92 per cent, according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 7 on June 1, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Anupriya Patel won the election from Mirzapur constituency polling 591564 votes comprising 53.34 % of the total number of votes polled. Anupriya Patel defeated SP candidate Ramcharitra Nishad by a margin of 232,008 votes. In the 2014 polls, Anupriya Patel had won from the Mirzapur seat getting 436536 votes (43.32%) and defeating BSP's Samudra Bind by a margin of 219079 votes.