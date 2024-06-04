ETV Bharat / state

Sultanpur Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Maneka Gandhi Defeated By 43,000 Votes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:01 AM IST

The seat saw a voting turnout of 56.51%, as per the data released by the Election Commission. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25 2024.

From the left BJP Candidate Maneka Gandhi and SP Candidate Ram Bhual Nishad (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Sultanpur: Samajwadi Party candidate Rambhual Nishad has won from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency by defeating sitting MP Maneka Gandhi by 43,174 votes.

As per the Election Commission counting trends, Nishad has bagged 4,44,330 votes while Maneka Gandhi has stood second with 4,01,156 votes.

Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, which is part of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, has been a BJP bastion. Maneka Gandhi, wife of late Sanjay Gandhi, has been an MP for 8 times and was Union Minister for Women and Child Development in the first term of the Narendra Modi government from 2014-19. She has also been a Union Minister of State at the Centre in the 1990s.

The seat witnessed a triangular contest between Maneka Gandhi, Nishad and BSP's Uday Raj Verma.

2024 Polls: The Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency saw a voting turnout of 56.51 %, according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Maneka Gandhi of the BJP won from the Sultanpur constituency polling 459196 votes comprising 45.91% of the total number of votes polled. Maneka Gandhi defeated BSP candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh 'Sonu', by a margin of 14,526 votes.

In the 2014 polls, BJP's Feroze Varun Gandhi had won from Sultanpur seat getting 410348 votes (42.52%) and defeating BSP's Pawan Pandey by a margin of 178902 votes.

