Pilibhit Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 | BJP's Jitin Prasada Wins By 1.64 Lakh Votes

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): BJP candidate Jitin Prasada has won from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 1.64 votes.

Prasada secured a total of 6,07,158 votes and defeated his nearest rival Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who managed 4,42,223 votes.

Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, which is part of the Bareilly division of Uttar Pradesh, has been the BJP stronghold. In the 2019 polls, BJP's Varun Gandhi, son of senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, won from the seat. However, the BJP top brass denied him a ticket this time around and instead reposed faith in Jitin Prasada, who had switched to the saffron party from the Congress.

Jitin Prasada started his career with the Indian Youth Congress and made his electoral debut in 2004. In his first term as an MP, Prasada was appointed as the Minister of State for Steel, in the then Manmohan Singh-led government.

The total number of registered voters in the Pilibhit constituency in 2024 polls are 1831699 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 63.11 % (1155917 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Varun Gandhi of the BJP won from the Pilibhit constituency polling 704549 votes comprising 59.38% of the total number of votes polled. Varun Gandhi defeated SP candidate Hemraj Varma by a margin of 2,55, 627 votes. In the 2014 polls, BJP's Maneka Sanjay Gandhi had won from Pilibhit seat getting 546934 votes (52.06%) and defeating SP's Budhsen Varma by a margin of 307,052 votes.