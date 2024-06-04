Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | SP's Dimple Yadav Wins; Retains Seat

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate and incumbent MP Dimple Yadav won by a margin 221639 votes. She defeated BJP nominee Jayveer Singh. While Dimple polled 598526 votes, Jayveer, who stood second, bagged 376887 votes.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also won the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which is part of the Agra division in Uttar Pradesh, is a key seat in the state and the country. It has been the bastion of Samajwadi Party as the party's founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Mulayam Singh Yadav, represented the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but after his demise on October 10,2022, a by-election was held in which his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, was elected. Mulayam Singh Yadav was also the former Defence Minister of India.

The seat is set to witness a triangular contest between Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party, BJP's Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav.

The total number of registered voters in the Mainpuri constituency in 2024 polls are 1790797 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 58.73 % (1051758 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, late Mulayam Singh Yadav won the election from Mainpuri constituency polling 524926 votes comprising 53.75% of the total number of votes polled. Late Mulayam Singh Yadav defeated BJP's Prem Singh Shakya by a margin of 94,389 votes. In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav had won from Mainpuri seat getting 595918 votes (59.64%) and defeating BJP's Shatrughan Singh Chauhan by a margin of 364666 votes.