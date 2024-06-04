Kannauj Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Akhilesh Yadav Leading By 1.7 Lakh Votes

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency by 1.7 lakh votes as per the Election Commission counting trends.

He maintained a consistent lead from this seat since counting began this morning. He has bagged the first position by securing 6,40,207 votes while BJP candidate and sitting MP Subrat Pathak stood second with 4,70,131 votes, the Election Commission data stated.

SP workers were seen celebrating on the streets across Kannauj. Also, they distributed sweets in front of Lucknow party office.

The exit poll results had predicted an edge for Akhilesh Yadav from this seat. Pathak is seeking a re-election and this seat has come to the limelight after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, decided to contest from it.

Kanauj, which has been a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party since 1998, is witnessing a triangular contest between current MP Subrat Pathak, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and BSP's Imran Bin Jafar.

2024 Polls: The total number of registered voters in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 polls was 1988925 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 61.08 % (1214886 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 4 on May 13, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Subrat Pathak of the BJP won from the Kannauj constituency polling 563087 votes comprising 49.37%of the total number of votes polled. Pathak defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, by a slender margin of 12,353 votes.

In the 2014 polls, Dimple Yadav had won from the Kannauj seat, getting 489164 votes (43.89%) and defeating BJP's Subrat Pathak by a margin of 19,907 votes.