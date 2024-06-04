ETV Bharat / state

Amethi Lok Sabha Seat Results Live 2024: Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma Defeats BJP's Smriti Irani

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:07 AM IST

Updated : 17 hours ago

Congress' K L Sharma won from Amethi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Union minister Smriti Irani by margin of over 1,6 lakh votes. The total number of registered voters in the Amethi constituency in 2024 polls was 1796098 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 54.34% (976053 polled). The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

The total number of registered voters in the Amethi constituency in 2024 polls was 1796098 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 54.34% (976053 polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.
From the left BJP candidate Smriti Irani and Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Amethi: Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma pulled off a major upset by defeating Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi by a massive margin of over 1.67 lakh votes.

Sharma termed this a victory of the 'Gandhi family' and the people of Amethi. KL Sharma, a long associate of the Gandhi family was given the responsibility of winning back the party's once-held bastion.

"This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi...I didn't fight this election, the people of Amethi did," the Congress candidate said. "The Gandhi family gave me the ticket and bestowed a responsibility on me, and I think I am fulfilling their expectations."

According to the latest numbers by the Election Commission of India, KL Sharma defeated Irani by 1,67,196 votes. Sharma got 5,39,228 votes while Smriti Irani polled 3,72,032 votes.

Amethi was considered to be the bastion of the Gandhi family for several decades and hence the seat was politically important in the country. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, senior BJP leader and current Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the giant-killer and defeated former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. This time, the BJP again fielded Smriti Irani, while the Congress chose Sharma for the prestigious seat in Uttar Pradesh.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in the Amethi constituency in 2024 polls was 1796098 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 54.34% (976053 polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Smriti Irani of the BJP won from Amethi polling 468514 votes comprising 49.71% of the total number of votes polled. Smriti Irani defeated Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes.

Rahul Gandhi had won from Amethi in the 2014 polls getting 408651 votes (46.72%) and defeating BJP's Smriti Irani, by a margin of 107903 votes.

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

TAGGED:

AMETHI LOK SABHA SEAT RESULTLOK SABHA ELECTIONUTTAR PRADESH AMETHI RESULTAMETHI LOK SABHA SEAT RESULT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.