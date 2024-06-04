Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024:Daggubagti Purandeswari of BJP Wins by a Margin of 2,39,139 Votes

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 16 Lok Sabha seats, BJP secured three seats, YSR Congress bagged four and Jana Sena won three seats of the total 25 segments in Andhra Pradesh, as per initial trends. According to the Election Commission website, TDP is leading in six and YSRCP in two assembly seats out of the total 175.

Daggubagti Purandeswari of BJP won by a margin of 2,39,139 against Dr Guduri Srinivas of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. Rajahmundry witnessed a three-way contest between Congress' Gidugu Rudra Raju, BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas during the 2024 general elections. Incumbent Margani Bharat was among several MPs dropped by YSRCP.

Earlier in January, Gidugu stepped down from the post of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief. In the 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections, Rudraraju played a significant part on behalf of the party.

When YSR was the CM, he served as the Chairman of AP Medical Infrastructure Corporation. He also got elected to the Legislative Council of United AP. Within the party, he held the post of AICC Secretary and also discharged duties as in-charge of Odisha.

BJP candidate Purandeswari was made Andhra Pradesh unit president in the first week of July last year in place of Somu Veerraju who held that post since 2020. She joined the BJP in 2014 after resigning from the Congress.

YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas contested for the first time from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat and is a political novice but a well-known pulmonologist in the city.

The Rajahmundry constituency encompasses seven assembly segments namely Anaparthy, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur, Nidadavole and Gopalapuram.

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, YSRCP's MargBharat registered victory by securing 582024 votes. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Maganti Roopa could reach the mark of 460390 votes making Margani Bharat win the elections with a vote margin of 121634 votes.

It is noteworthy that the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency is located on the eastern bank of the Godavari River. The city's population stood at 341,831 as per the 2011 census.

The first general polls held in the constituency were won by the Praja Socialist Party. Over time, the Congress managed to make a stronghold over Rajahmundry and managed to register victory ten times but the rise of TDP marked a significant change in the political landscape.

Notably, the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously on May 13.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the YSRCP secured a thumping majority in Andhra with 151 seats, while the TDP's tally was reduced to just 23 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections the same year, the YSRCP raked in the lion's share of the poll sweepstakes, winning 22 seats, while the TDP could only bag three seats.

2024 polling: Rajahmundry constituency went to polls in the 4th phase of 2024 Lok Sabha election held on May 13. It recorded a turnout of 80.93% with 1313630 of the 1623149 registered voters turning up to cast their votes.