Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: DMK's Kanimozhi Leading by 2,85,463 Votes

Thoothukudi: (Incumbent: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi - DMK)

DMK's Kanimozhi is leading by 2,85,463 votes whereas Sivasamy Velumany R of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is trailing. Rowena Ruth Jane J of the Naam Tamilar Katchi is trailing by 3,06,735 votes.

In 2014, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had defeated BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan with a significant margin of over 3.47 lakh votes. Daughter of India's veteran statesman and former chief minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, she made her foray into politics in 2009 by being elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Within a few years of entering politics, she was imprisoned in Tihar Jail in the 2G spectrum misappropriation case and later acquitted.

Thoothukudi, majorly been represented by leaders of AIADMK and DMK members in the Lower House of Parliament in the past, comprises six Assembly segments -- Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram and Kovilpatti. Of these, DMK and allies won from five constituencies in the 2021 state Assembly elections while AIADMK managed to win from the Kovilpatti seat.

2024 contest: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1458430, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 66.88% (975468 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK won from Thoothukudi, getting 563,143 votes, comprising 56.81% of the total number of votes polled. She defeated Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan of BJP by a margin of 3,47,209 votes. In 2014, Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J of AIADMK had won from this seat, polling 366,052 votes (39.93%) and defeating Jegan. P of DMK by a margin of 1,24,002 votes.