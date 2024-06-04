Secunderabad Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Wins by a Margin of 49,944 Votes

Hyderabad: Making big inroads in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Congress bagged eight constituencies, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost power in Assembly elections recently, failed to open an account.

G Kishan Reddy registered a second straight victory from the prestigious Secunderabad constituency in Telangana which went to polls on May 13 in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls. The constituency recorded a low voter turnout of 49.04%, with only 10,39,834 voters out of registered 21,20,401 exercising their franchise.

Union Minister and state unit BJP president G Kishan Reddy won from the Secunderabad by a margin of 49,944 votes. BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar won by a margin of 2,25,209. BJP's national vice-president DK Aruna was ahead in Mahbubnagar by a margin of 4,500 votes. In Malkajgiri, which is India's largest constituency, BJP's Eatala Rajender won the seat by a margin of 3,91,475 votes and Konda Vishweshar Reddy from Cheveilla Lok Sabha segment is leading by a margin of 1,72,897.

Reddy had contested the parliament elections for the first time in 2019 and romped home with over 60,000 votes against his nearest BRS rival Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, a political novice then.

The Secunderabad parliamentary constituency comprises the assembly segments of Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanatnagar and Nampally – all part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The BRS had bagged all the assembly constituencies, except Nampally, in the Legislative Assembly elections held in December, 2023. The AIMIM had won the Nampally assembly segment.

However, Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of BJP. Haryana Governor and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had represented it four times between 1991 and 2019.

In addition to the Telangana natives, including Muslims, the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises people from other states in the country in substantial numbers.

It is the headquarters of the South Central Railway and the serving and retired railway employees form a considerable part of the population in the constituency.

In the 2014 elections, Bandaru Dattatreya of BJP won with 43.7% of the votes, achieving a substantial majority of 2,54,735 votes over Congress’s Anjan Kumar Yadav, who received 18.3% votes. In 2009, Congress's Anjan Kumar Yadav had won 34.5% of the votes, defeating BJP's Bandaru Dattatreya, who secured 17%.