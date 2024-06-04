Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP’s Eatala Rajender Is Leading by over 1.18 Lakh Votes

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment

Making big inroads, BJP leading in seven seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: Making big inroads in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in seven out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Congress in the state was ahead in eight constituencies, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost power in Assembly elections recently, was leading in one constituency.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) maintained its lead in the Hyderabad constituency. The BJP, which had won four seats in 2019, is heading to retain them. It has also taken the lead in three other constituencies. The party's candidates established clear leads in Karimnagar, Secunderabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad seats, which it won in the previous elections.

Its candidates were also leading in Chevella, Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar constituencies. The Congress was ahead in Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Zahirabad, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir and Warangal constituencies.

Union Minister and state unit BJP president G Kishan Reddy was leading in Secunderabad by 43,153 votes. BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a huge lead of over 76,000 votes. BJP's national vice-president DK Aruna was ahead in Mahabubnagar by 10,416 votes. In Malkajgiri, which is India's largest constituency, BJP's Eatala Rajender was leading by over 1.18 lakh votes.

Congress' Kunduru Raghuveer was leading by over two lakh votes in Nalgonda. In Khammam, Congress' Raghurami Reddy was leading by 1.92 lakh votes. In Mahabubabad, Congress candidate Balram Naik had taken the lead of 1.13 lakh votes. The BRS was leading only in Medak constituency, where its candidate, P. Venkatarama Reddy was ahead by a slender margin of 679 votes.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad for a fifth consecutive term, was leading by over 34,000 votes.

In the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, where a by-election was held along with Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Sri Ganesh was leading by 5,113 votes. A voter turnout of 65.67 per cent was recorded in the polling held on May 13. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BRS had bagged 9 seats, BJP won four seats and Congress won three seats. AIMIM had retained one seat.

2024 contest: Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy (Congress) vs Eatala Rajender (BJP) vs Ragidi Laxma Reddy (BRS)

The counting for the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency is underway, This segment stands out for several reasons. It boasts the highest number of voters in the country, with a staggering count of 3.74 million, including 1.93 million men and 1.81 million women. Dubbed as "Mini India," it celebrates cultural diversity, drawing residents from all corners of the nation. Additionally, it houses one of the largest military cantonments in India.

Formerly represented by Telangana Congress Committee president and current chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the constituency now sees a different political landscape. Interestingly, though Congress is in power in the state, all MLAs elected for the seven assembly segments under Malkajgiri — Malkajgiri, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Secunderabad Cantonment — belong to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sunitha, the Congress candidate, brings significant political experience to the table. She has served twice as the zilla parishad chairperson for Ranga Reddy and once for Vikarabad district. Sunitha, married to veteran politician Patnam Mahender Reddy, made the transition to Congress in March, swiftly securing the party's ticket for the Malkajgiri parliamentary seat.

Sunitha's candidacy benefits from her alignment with the ruling party and leverages Revanth Reddy's influential presence. The chief minister, who previously represented Malkajgiri, has made winning this seat a matter of prestige, embarking on an extensive campaign across the constituency.

In contrast, BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy lacks Sunitha's seasoned leadership and faces the challenge of being on the opposition side. While sharing the same surname, Laxma Reddy's political experience pales in comparison. He only recently joined BRS after a stint as a minor leader in the Congress since 2009. Despite his late entry into the race, pressure from BRS leadership compelled Laxma Reddy to contest.

Laxma Reddy's advantage lies in the unified support from the seven BRS-affiliated MLAs in the constituency. With the backing of BRS working president KT Rama Rao's concentrated efforts, Laxma Reddy aims to secure victory in the upcoming election.

Recent elections have seen intense competition with varying results. In 2019, Revanth Reddy emerged victorious with a narrow margin, securing 38.63% of the votes. This was a close contest as TRS's Marri Rajashekar Reddy secured 37.93% of the votes, and BJP's Naraparaju Ramchander Rao garnered 19.47%.

2024 Polling: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 3779596, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 50.78% (1919131 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 4 on May 11, 2024.

The shift in dominance is evident when we look at the 2014 elections, where Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Chamakura Malla Reddy won with 32.30% of the votes, defeating TRS's Mynampally Hanmanth Rao, who obtained 30.54%. The Congress, represented by Sarve Satyanarayana, secured 14.42%. The 2009 elections also showcased a similar trend, with Congress's Sarvey Sathyanarayana winning 32.21% of the votes, defeating TDP’s T. Bheemsen, who secured 24.47%. This fluctuation in dominance among Congress, TDP, and TRS, with the emergence of the BJP as a significant player in recent years, indicates an evolving political landscape.