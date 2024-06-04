Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: DK Aruna of BJP Defeats Congress Nominee Vamshi Chand Reddy

Hyderabad: Making big inroads in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Congress in the state bagged eight constituencies. DK Aruna of BJP won by a margin of over 4,500 votes in the Mahbubnagar Lok Segment against Congress nominee Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

The 2019 elections resulted in a victory for Manne Srinivas Reddy of BRS, with 41.78% of the votes, surpassing BJP's DK Aruna, who achieved 33.88%, and Congress's Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy with 19.67%.

The winning majority for Srinivas Reddy was 77,829 votes. In the 2014 elections, AP Jithender Reddy of BRS won with 32.94% of the votes, closely followed by Congress's Jaipal Reddy with 32.68% and BJP's Nagam Janardhan Reddy with 26.88%, with a narrow majority of 2,590 votes.

In 2009, K Chandrashekar Rao of BRS won 39.56% of the votes, beating Congress's Devarakonda Vittal Rao, who secured 37.39%, with a majority of 20,184 votes. These results indicate BRS has a stronghold in the constituency, with BJP and Congress as significant contenders.

DK Aruna, a former Congress leader now with BJP, aims to utilise her political experience to focus on local development and Central Government schemes. Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy of Congress is dedicated to addressing local issues and critiquing BJP and the BRS's governance. Manne Srinivas Reddy of BRS emphasised state-level achievements and aimed to retain the seat by showcasing the party’s developmental work, but in vain. The Mahabubnagar constituency witnessed a closely contested battle among these prominent parties.

The constituency went to polls in the 4th phase of 2024 Lok Sabha election held on May 13. It recorded a turnout of 72.43% with 12,18,587 of 16,82,470 registered voters turning up to cast their votes.