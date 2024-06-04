Karimnagar Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Bandi Sanjay Wins by a Margin of 2,25,209 Votes

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight out of 17 Lok Sabha seats while the ruling Congress bagged eight constituencies and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost power in Assembly elections recently, failed to open an account.

The BJP, which had won four seats in 2019, retained them and the party candidates are leading in Chevalla and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segments. The party's candidates in Karimnagar, Secunderabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad seats , which it won in the previous elections, won from their respective Lok Sabha segments.

The prominent candidates, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the BJP, Boianapalli Vinod Kumar from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Ponnam Prabhakar from the Congress, contested from the Karimanagar Parliamentary constituency.

The BJP has been gaining significant electoral strength in recent elections. In 2019, Bandi Sanjay Kumar of BJP secured a victory with 43.42% of the votes, defeating BRS's Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, who obtained 35.62%, by a margin of 89,508 votes. Congress's Ponnam Prabhakar garnered 15.62% of the total votes polled.

In the 2014 elections, Boianapalli Vinod Kumar from TRS won with 44.93% of the votes, with a substantial majority of 205,077 votes, over Congress's Ponnam Prabhakar, who received 26.71%, and BJP's Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, who secured 19.08%. In 2009, Congress's Ponnam Prabhakar won 32.14% of the votes, defeating TRS's Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, who secured 27.06%, with a majority of 50,243 votes.

These results demonstrate the changing political landscape in the constituency, with different parties gaining prominence in other election cycles. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the current MP, who entered the fray, highlighting his 2019 win and the central government's achievements for further development. Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of BRS aimed to reclaim the seat by emphasising the state government's successes in local governance and development. Ponnam Prabhakar of Congress sought to revive his party's influence by addressing regional issues and flaying the BJP's performance. The constituency experienced intense competition between the BJP, BRS, and Congress.