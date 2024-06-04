Chevella Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wins by a margin of over 1,72,897

Hyderabad: Making big inroads in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won eight out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Congress in the state bagged eight constituencies, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost power in Assembly elections recently, had failed to open its account. BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won by a margin of over 1,72,897 against Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy of Indian National Congress.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) maintained its lead in the Hyderabad constituency. The BJP, which had won four seats in 2019, is heading to retain them. It has also taken the lead in three other constituencies. The party's candidates established clear leads in Karimnagar, Secunderabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad seats, which it won in the previous elections.

DK Aruna is from the Mahbubnagar Parliamentary constituency. The Congress won from Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Zahirabad, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir and Warangal constituencies.

The electoral history of Chevella reveals the significant strength of BRS in the region. In the 2019 elections, Dr G. Ranjith Reddy of BRS emerged victorious with 40.62% votes, narrowly defeating Congress’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who secured 39.50%. The BJP’s B Janardhan Reddy received 15.53% of the votes.

Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, then with BRS, secured a victory by a margin of over 33.06% votes, defeating Congress’s Patlolla Kartik Reddy. The BJP was a minor player at that time. The diverse electorate of Chevella, with significant involvement in farming and IT, makes it a hotly contested seat. The election campaigns were marked by intense competition among the BJP, INC and BRS, with each party claiming to improve on essential issues such as irrigation, agricultural development, infrastructure, and IT sector opportunities.

The constituency went to polls in the 4th phase of 2024 Lok Sabha election held on May 13. It recorded a turnout of 56.40% with 16,57,107 of the 29,38,370 registered voters turning up to cast their votes.