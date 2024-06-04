Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: IUML's Navaskani K Leading By 1,03,433 Votes

Ramanathapuram: (Incumbent: K. Navaskani - IUML)

Independent candidate Panneerselvam and Jeyaperumal P of the AIADMK are trailing whereas Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) Navaskani K is leading by 1,03,433 votes. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam contested from the Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha elections held in Tamil Nadu.

Ramanathapuram remains a crucial constituency of Tamil Nadu as the BJP stands in support of former Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an independent candidate against AIADMK's Jayaperumal and the incumbent K Navaskani from the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the DMK. Chandraprabha has been fielded by the Naam Tamilar Katchi party from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

OPS, a three-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu and seen as a key leader of AIADMK, served in key roles in AIADMK before disputes arose between him and other partymen after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Ramanathapuram constituency is currently held by the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the ruling DMK.

In 2019, IUML's Kani K Nawas emerged victorious with 469,943 votes, followed by the BJP's Nainar Nagendran with 342,821 votes and independent candidate VDN Anand with 141,806 votes.

In 2014, AIADMKs A Anwar Raja won the seat with 405,945 votes, followed by DMKs S Mohammed Jaleel with 286,621 votes.

2024 polling: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1617688, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 68.19% (1103036 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024.

The election is critical for O Panneerselvam who recently lost the chair of the AIADMK to his rival Edapadi Palanaiswamy. Panneerselvam will be hoping that victory brings him back to the big stage and enables him to depose EPS in the AIADMK.

BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Ramanathapuram constituency in support of O Panneerselvam.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has aligned with a handful of regional parties, including Vanniyar caste leader S Ramadoss's PMK, former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK, former Congress leader G K Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (TMC-M), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK and includes the Congress, Left parties, IUML, VCK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM, Vaiko's MDMK, and the Gounder community-based KMDK.

The principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK, which recently severed its ties with the BJP, has put together an alliance of minor parties, including the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).