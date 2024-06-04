Jodhpur Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat Wins by Over 1.15 Lakh Votes

Jodhpur: As counting for the votes for Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded, BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won comprehensively by a margin of over 1.15 lakh votes on the Jodhpur seat in Rajasthan.

According to the ECI's latest data, Shekhawat secured 730056 votes while his nearest rival Congress candidate Karan Uchiyarda secured 614379 votes giving a win to Shekhawat by a margin of 115677 votes. Independent Sunil Kumar Pareek ended up being the 2nd runner up securing 7429 seats.

Reacting to his comprehensive win, Shekhawat said in a post on X, "The mandate to make the leader of the people Shri Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time also includes the massive support of the God-like people of Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. This certificate of victory is the blessing of the people's love!"

Uchiyarda while conceding defeat, too took to X for the loss.

"I accept the orders of the godlike people of Jodhpur. I also express my gratitude to you. The trust, affection and support that the people of Jodhpur have given me, those unforgettable moments are the capital of my life. I tried to serve the godlike people of Jodhpur with humility and hard work, if I have made any mistake, then I apologize. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Gajendra Singh Ji Shekhawat on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Also, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my Congress workers and well-wishers and those who supported me directly and indirectly, who stood by me like a strong pillar at all times and in every situation. Both victory and defeat are aspects of elections, we made full efforts from our side and fought the elections strongly. Our aim is not to strengthen any particular person but to strengthen the Congress party. I assure the people of Jodhpur that victory or defeat in the elections cannot stop me from serving you. Karan Singh Uchiyarda will always stand with you in your every happiness and sorrow," he wrote.

Jodhpur (Incumbent MP: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) )

Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, which falls in the general category, includes segments of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan. Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP stronghold where sitting MP and union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is seeking a hat trick of wins. The Congress has fielded Karan Singh Uchiyarda, a Sachin Pilot loyalist in a bid to break the jinx.

In the Lok Sabha election 2024, which was held during extreme heatwave in the country, water was sure to become a poll issue. BJP candidate for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat Gajendra Singh Shekhawat once again accused former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of stalling water projects and blamed the previous Congress government for the water crisis in Jodhpur.

Addressing public meetings in Jodhpur’s Luni assembly constituency in early April, Shekhawat claimed that the Gehlot government did not begin work on the third phase of the lift canal project on time and as a result, many villages are now facing a shortage of drinking water.

2024 Polls: The Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on April 26 and recorded a voter turnout of 64.27 percent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat retained the seat defeating Congress's Vaibhav Gehlot by 274,440 votes. Likewise, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shekhawat defeated Congress's Chandresh Kumari by 410,051 votes.