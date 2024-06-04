Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: BJP's Dushyant Singh Wins by Over 3.7 Lakh Votes

Jhalawar: As vote counting for Lok Sabha election 2024 enters the last leg, Dushyant Singh, BJP candidate for Jhalawar-Baran seat of Rajasthan and son of former CM Vasundhara Raje has won by over 3.7 lakh votes against Congress candidate Urmila Jain Bhaya, ECI data showed.

As per the ECI data, Singh secured 865376 votes while his nearest contender Urmila Jain Bhaya, wife of former Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhayahad secured 494387 votes as of 1:30 PM. BSP's Chandra Singh Kirad was a distant 3rd securing 12285 votes.

Reacting to his massive win, Dushyant Singh took to X and thanking the voters while vowing to make Jhalawar-Baran "better and more prosperous and take it to new heights".

"Your service, my duty My heartfelt gratitude to all my family members of Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency and advance congratulations for the victory! This is not my victory, but the victory of all of you. This victory is of the trust of all of you. I am confident that together we will make our Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency better and more prosperous and take it to new heights. Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the goal of developed India, which has been approved by the people of the country, is not far away. I want to assure you that I will always try to live up to the trust of the people and will always remain dedicated to the development of the region and the state. May this love, trust and blessings of all of you always remain on me. Thanks a lot once again!," Dushyant Singh said in the post

Jhalawar-Baran (Incumbent MP: Dushyant Singh - BJP)

Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat, one of the 25 seats of Rajasthan is categorised under the general category and covers the entire Jhalawar and Baran districts of the state. It comprises eight assembly segments spread over the two districts--Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-Atru, Chhabra, Jhalrapatan, Dag, Manohar Thana and Khanpur. The seat has been a BJP stronghold in particular and bastion of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son and sitting MP Dushyant Singh in particular. While Raje has represented the constituency five times, her son Dushyant Singh has been winning from the seat four times in a row now. Significantly, the BJP has not lost a Lok Sabha election since 1989.

Amidst uncertainty regarding Vasundhara Raje's political future, the path for her next generation will be determined by this seat. The Congress has fielded Urmila Jain Bhaya, wife of former Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Pramod Bhaya was the runner-up in the 2014 Lok Sabha election conceding defeat against Dushyant Singh.

2024 Polling: Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the 2nd phase Lok Sabha election 2024 on April 26 and recorded a voter turnout of 69.71 percent as per the Election Commission of India.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Dushyant Singh, who polled a mammoth 887,400 votes, won the seat with a huge vote margin of 453,928 votes against Congress's Pramod Sharma. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Singh won against Pramod Bhaya.