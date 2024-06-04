Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary Defeats Vaibhav Gehlot by Over 2 Lakh Votes

Jalore: As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 enters the last leg, BJP candidate Lumbaram Choudhary has emerged victorius on the Jalore-Sirohi seat of Rajasthan defeating Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot by over 2 lakh votes. According to the data by the ECI, Lumbaram secured a total of 796783 votes winning by 201543 votes against Gehlot, son of former CM Ashok Gehlot. Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Otaram was the 2nd runner up securing 10109 votes.

Conceding defeat, Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot congratulated winnign candidate Lumbaram and thanked his party workers and leaders for their hard work.

Jalore-Sirohi(Incumbent MP: Devji Patel(BJP) )

Jalore-Sirohi seat of Marwar is one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan and comprises eight assembly segments spread over both Jalore and Sirohi districts. Of the eight assembly constituencies, four are represented by BJP MLAs, three by the Congress and one constituency is represented by an Independent MLA. Jalore-Sirohi constituency has emerged as a BJP bastion with the saffron party winning the last four Lok Sabha elections in a row and sitting party MP Devji Patel registering a hat trick of wins from the seats with Congress having to concede defeat on all occasions. But Lok Sabha election 2024 is different from the perspective of both the parties with much at stake for both.

The BJP has benched sitting MP Devji Patel, who lost his candidacy due to loss in the Sanchore assembly seat and replaced him with grassroots party workers Lumbaram Choudhary. Congress, on the other hand, has also fielded a new candidate on the seat. He is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot. Vaibhav, who contested from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by 2.74 lakh votes.

2024 Polls: The Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on April 26 and registered a voter turnout of 62.89 percent.

In the 2019 Polls, sitting BJP MP Devji Patel defeated Congress candidate Ratan Devasi by a massive margin of 261,110 votes. While Patel secured 772,833 votes, Devasi obtained 511,723 votes in that election. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Devji Patel won the seat defeating Congress candidate Anjana Udai Lal in the election.