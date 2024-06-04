Bikaner Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: Arjun Ram Meghwal Wins by Over 55000 Votes

Bikaner: Amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024, sitting MP and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has won Bikaner seat in Rajasthan by over 55000 votes.

According to the latest real time data released by the ECI, Arjun Ram Meghwal secured 566737 votes winning the seat against Congress candidate Govind Ram Meghwal who ended up as the first runner up with 511026 votes. BSP's Kheta Ram was a distant third with 8299 votes.

Reacting to his win, Arjun Ram Meghwal took to X saying, "This victory is the victory of the people of Bikaner. I bow down to the blessings the people of Bikaner have given me for the fourth consecutive time. We will all work together to fulfill the resolution of making Bikaner a developed country of developed India. After victory, received certificate from Returning Officer. Hail Bikaner!"

Bikaner, one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, is reserved for Scheduled Tribe. The Lok Sabha seat comprises seven Assembly seats of Bikaner East, Bikaner West, Kolayat, Khajuwala, Lunkaransar, Shri Dungargarh, Nokha, and Anupgarh. Historically a Congress stronghold, Bikaner Lok Sabha seat has tilted in favour of the BJP in recent years with sitting MP and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal winning three terms and the BJP winning the seat four times in a row. Meghwal has been an MP from Bikaner in 2009, 2014, and 2019. The seat has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the past two decades. Besides Meghwal Balram Jakhar, a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and actor Dharmendra have also been MPs from the seat.

2024 Polls: Bikaner Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan went to the polls in the very first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. The seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.11 percent, according to the data by the Election Commission of India. Of the estimated 2048399 voters who had registered to vote, 1108418 actually cast vote. Bikaner was among 12 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, which went to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. Other seats for which polling was held are Churu, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Arjun Ram Meghwal retained the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat by winning against Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal by a huge margin of 264081 votes. While Arjun Ram Meghwal secured 657,743 votes, Madan Gopal Meghwal who ended up in the second place, obtained 393,662 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Arjun Ram Meghwal had defeated Congress's Er Shankar Pannu.