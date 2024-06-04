ETV Bharat / state

Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Congress Candidate Arthur Leading Wins by Over 85K Votes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:02 AM IST

Updated : 14 hours ago

Congress Candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur won from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of over 85,000 votes. Manipur has only two Lok Sabha seats.

A woman voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote in Manipur (ANI Photo)

Imphal: Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur won from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 85418 votes. He defeated Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate K Timothy Zimik.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM and in the initial trends, Zimik was leading, but them Arthur made a splendid comeback and did not look back. Manipur has only two seats.

While Arthur polled 384954 votes, Zimik managed to bag 299536 votes. The Outer Manipur was represented by NPF's Lorho S. Pfoze in the 17th Lok Sabha. The BJP did not field any candidate and supported its ally, the NPF.

Elections in the state were held in two phases, with Inner Manipur and some parts of Outer Manipur going to polls on April 19, while the remaining areas in Outer Manipur voting on April 26.

Re-polling was conducted in six booths of the Outer Manipur constituency on April 30, completing the voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the strife-torn State. The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to “threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants”, according to officials.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 553078, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 80.15% (380688 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in a staggered manner with some segments voting in phase 1 on April 19, 2024 and some others in phase 2 on April 26.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won from the seat, getting 363,527 votes, comprising 42.37% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP by a margin of 73,782 votes. In 2014, with 919,009 electors, Congress' Thangso Baite won with 296,770 votes, surpassing Naga Peoples Front's Soso Lorho by 15,637 votes.

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

