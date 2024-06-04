Sundargarh Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024 | BJP Candidate Jual Oram Wins By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Sundargarh (Odisha): BJP candidate Jual Oram has won by over 1 lakh votes in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The saffron party candidate was contesting against BJD candidate Dilip Kumar Tirkey.

The BJP won 24 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday and was leading in 56 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India. The Biju Janata Dal won 18 seats and was leading in 31 constituencies out of the 147 Assembly seats, it said. Counting of votes began for 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha on Tuesday morning, officials said.

This seat has remained a BJP stronghold since 2014 as its candidate Jual Oram has won two consecutive times. On the other hand, former captain of the Indian Hockey team and incumbent Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, who was runner-up in the 2014 election seems to give a tough fight to BJP's veteran Juel.

Tirkey, who has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award, was also nominated by the BJD to the Rajya Sabha from 22 March 2012 to 2018. Besides Dilip Tirkey, another former hockey India captain Prabodh Tirkey has also jumped in the election fray and is the Congress candidate for Talsara assembly constituency.

2024 Polling: Voting for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat of Odisha was held in the 5th phase on May 20. According to the Election Commission of India data, the seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.02 percent. Besides Sundargarh, voting was also held on four other seats of Odisha—Aska, Bargarhg, Bolangir and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats in the 5th phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, sitting BJP MP Jual Oram retained the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 223,065 votes defeating Biju Janata Dal's Sunita Biswal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Oram had won against Biju Janata Dal's Dilip Kumar Tirkey by a margin of 18,829 votes.