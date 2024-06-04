ETV Bharat / state

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024 | BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Wins By Over 1 Lakh Votes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:05 AM IST

Voting for the Sambalpur seat of Odisha was held in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 25. According to the Election Commission of India, the seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.50 per cent.

BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan (left) and BJD candidate Pranab Prakash Das (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Sambalpur (Odisha): Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan has won by over 1 lakh votes in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The saffron party candidate was contesting against BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das.

The BJP won 24 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday and was leading in 56 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India. The Biju Janata Dal won 18 seats and was leading in 31 constituencies out of the 147 Assembly seats, it said.

The BJP fielded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the seat which is considered as a bastion of the saffron party. Significantly, Pradhan is contesting any election after 15 years. On the Other hand, the ruling Biju Janata Dal has accepted the challenge by fielding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and party organisational secretary and sitting Jajpur MLA, Pranab Prakash Das against Pradhan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sambalpur seat was won by sitting BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb with a rather narrow margin of 9,162 votes against Biju Janata Dal candidate Nalini Kanta Pradhan. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJD's Nagendra Kumar Pradhan defeated BJP candidate Suresh Pujari comprehensively by a margin of 30,576 votes.:

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

