Puri Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024 | BJP's Sambit Patra Wins By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Puri (Odisha): BJP candidate Sambit Patra has won by over 1 lakh votes in Puri Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The saffron party candidate was contesting against BJD candidate Arup Mohan Patnaik.

The BJP won 24 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday and was leading in 56 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India. The Biju Janata Dal won 18 seats and was leading in 31 constituencies out of the 147 Assembly seats, it said. Counting of votes began for 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Puri is one of the most important and prestigious seats among the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha. It comprises seven assembly segments. It is famous for Jagannath Temple, the Lord of the land. BJP has fielded its national spokesperson and firebrand young leader Sambit Patra against BJD's Arup Patnaik.

Sambit Patra lost the 2019 election by a thin margin against BJD's Pinaki Mishra. Arup is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Mumbai Police Commissioner. The retired IPS officer lost to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and was then pitted against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Puri this time.

2024 Polling: Puri Lok Sabha seat of Odisha went to the polls in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 25 recording a voter turnout of 75.43 as, according to the Election Commission of India data. Besides Puri, voting also took place for five other seats of the state in the 6th phase. These include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal won against BJP candidate Sambit Patra by over 11700 votes. While Pinaki Misra polled 538321 votes, Sambit Patra followed closely by securing 526607 votes. Likewise, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pinaki Misra defeated Congress candidate Suchitra Mohanty by over 2,33000 votes in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.