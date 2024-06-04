North-East Delhi Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Manoj Tiwari Wins By Over 1.38 Lakh Votes

New Delhi: BJP candidate and incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari won from the North-East Delhi constituency by a margin of 138778 votes, as per the date provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tiwari polled 824451 votes while Congress nominee Kanhaiya Kumar bagged 685673 votes. Tiwari took the lead and has so far maintained it. Tiwari thus retained his seat.

Tiwari is a Bhojpuri cinema star and singer Manoj Tiwari, who was a two-time MP from here. As for Tiwari, he was the only parliamentarian BJP gave the ticket again among all seven seats in Delhi.

There are 10 assembly seats in the North East Delhi seat, with it being the most densely populated area of Delhi. 21% of the voters in this constituency are Muslim. Besides, people from Uttarakhand and Purvanchal also live in this constituency in large numbers. Tiwari hails from Bihar.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2463159, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 62.89% (1549202 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Manoj Tiwari of BJP has retained this seat, getting 787,799 votes, comprising 53.90% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Congress’ Sheila Dikshit (former Delhi CM who passed away in 2019) by a margin of 3,66,102 votes. In 2014, Tiwari had won from this seat, polling 596,125 votes (45.25%) and defeating Anand Kumar of AAP by a margin of 1,44,084 votes.