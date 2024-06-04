Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Union Minister and BJP Candidate Narayan Rane Wins

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): Union Minister and BJP candidate Narayan Rane's won by a margin of 47858 votes in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Rane defeated incumbent MP Vinayak Raut, who was fielded by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

While Rane polled 448514 votes, Raut bagged 400656 votes in a keenly contested fight. Rane, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, managed to win the seat and his public connect, seemed to have helped him.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM and it was only for a brief while that Raut was leading. However, Rane made a strong comeback and since then did not look back. Rane is an influential politician in the Konkan region of the state.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in the Konkan region has been traditionally an undivided Shiv Sena bastion. Konkan, known for its natural splendour, has produced distinguished MPs like Barrister Nath Pai, Madhu Dandavate, and Suresh Prabhu, who have achieved international acclaim. The BJP's presence has historically been minimal here, but the party now sees an opportunity to establish itself.

Narayan Rane, instrumental in fortifying undivided Shiv Sena's presence in Konkan, has only won a Maharashtra Assembly election once since his departure from the party. Now a Rajya Sabha member, Rane contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

The total number of registered voters in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in 2024 polls was 1451630 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 62.52 % (907618 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Vinayak Raut of undivided Shiv Sena won from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, polling 458022 votes, comprising 50.83% of the total number of votes polled. Vinayak Raut defeated MSHP candidate Nilesh Rane by a margin of 178322 votes. Nilesh Rane is the son of Narayan Rane.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls too, it was Vinayak Raut of the undivided Shiv Sena, who had emerged triumphant. He had polled 493088 votes (55.02%) and defeated Congress candidate Nilesh Rane, by a margin of 150051 votes.