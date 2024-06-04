ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Piyush Goyal Wins By Over 3.50 Lakh Votes

Union Minister Piyush Goyal registered an emphatic win from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, which is a BJP bastion. Goyal defeated Congress candidate Bhushan Patil by a margin of over 3.50 lakh votes.

The total number of registered voters in the Mumbai North constituency in 2024 polls was 1811942 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 57.02 % (1033241 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.
BJP candidate Piyush Goyal (left) Congress candidate Bhushan Patil (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Union Minister Piyush Goyal won the Mumbai North constituency, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, by a margin of 357608 votes.

The counting began at 8 AM and Goyal took the lead right from the start. While Goyal, who is the leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, polled a whopping 680146 votes, Patil managed to get only 322538 votes.

The seat was represented by BJP's Gopal Shetty is outgoing 17th Lok Sabha. Mumbai North, a BJP stronghold, was long represented by senior leader Ram Naik. However, he was defeated by Congress candidates Govinda and Sanjay Nirupam in 2004 and 2009, respectively. Since 2014, BJP's Gopal Shetty has maintained a significant lead and was a two-time MP.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Gopal Shetty of BJP won from Mumbai North constituency, polling 706678 votes, comprising 71.40 % of the total number of votes polled. Gopal Shetty defeated actor Urmila Matondkar, who had then contested on a Congress ticket, by a margin of 465247 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls too, it was Gopal Shetty of the BJP, who had emerged triumphant. He had polled 664004 votes (70.15 %) and defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam, by a margin of 446582 votes.

