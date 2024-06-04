Kalyan Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde Wins By Over 2.09 Lakh Votes

Kalyan (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena candidate Dr Shrikant Shinde won by a margin of 209144 votes. He defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Vaishali Darekar-Rane. Dr Shrikant Shinde polled 589636 votes while Darekar managed to get 380492 votes.

Dr Shrikant is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was the MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha and thus he has managed to retain his seat. Kalyan was a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena.

The total number of registered voters in the Kalyan constituency in 2024 polls was 2082221 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 50.12 % (1043610 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dr Shrikant Shinde of undivided Shiv Sena won from Kalyan constituency, polling 559723 votes, comprising 62.87 % of the total number of votes polled. Dr Shrikant Shinde defeated undivided NCP candidate Babaji Patil by a margin of 344343 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls too, it was Dr Shrikant Shinde of the undivided Shin Sena, who had emerged triumphant. He had polled 440892 votes (53.49 %) and defeated undivided NCP candidate Anand Prakash Paranjpe by a margin of 250749 votes.