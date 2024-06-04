Jalna Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Congress candidate trailing by Kalyan Kale Wins By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Jalna (Maharashtra): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve suffered a humiliating defeat in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Congress candidate Kalyan Kale won the seat by a margin of 109958 votes as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Kale was consistently leading from, the beginning and eventually emerged as the giant killer. Danve, who is the Union Minister of State for Railways, Coals and Mines, was among the Union Minister, who had to bite the dust.

Jalna is a district in the state of Maharashtra. The city of Jalna is also the district headquarters. It is part of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division and located in the centre of Maharashtra. It is one of the eight districts in the northern part of the Marathwada region. It is bordered by Jalgaon district to the north, Parbhani and Buldhana districts to the east, Beed district to the south, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to the west.

The Ajanta and Satmala mountain ranges are in the northern part of the district. The district covers an area of 7,687 square kilometers. The Godavari River flows from west to east along the southern boundary of the district. The Purna River, one of the main tributaries of the Godavari, also flows through the district.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in the Jalna constituency in 2024 polls was 1967574 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 69.18 % (1262626 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 4 on May 13, 2024.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP fielded Raosaheb Danve, from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat, while the Congress nominated Vilas Autade. Additionally, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) gave a ticket to Mahendra Kachru Sonawane. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fielded Sharadchandra Wankhede, and the Bahujan Mukti Party nominated Firoz Ali. There were also 10 independent candidates in the fray. Danve emerged triumphant defeating the Congress candidate Vilas Keshavrao Autade by a massive margin of 332,815 votes. Danve polled 698019 votes while Autade bagged 365204 votes. Danve polled 57.78 percent votes.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha polls too, it was Raosaheb Danve, of the BJP, who emerged triumphant. He had polled 591428 votes (55.47 %) and defeated Congress candidate Vilas Keshrao Autade by a margin of 206798 votes.