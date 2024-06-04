Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: Triangular Contest Between BJP, Congress and RPI

Inner Manipur (Incumbent: Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - BJP)

The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, which comprises 32 of the 60 assembly segments in the state, went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. A total of 15.44 lakh voters, including 8.02 lakh women and 246 persons of the third gender, were eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of elections in the state, in which 15 assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat also went to polls.

Voting in the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur was held in the second phase on April 26.

A total of 18,091 people displaced due to ethnic strife in the state were also allowed to cast their votes at 85 special polling stations. Re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19.

Manipur has witnessed violent ethnic clashes between hills-based Kukis and valley-based Meiteis that left over 200 dead and thousands homeless since May 3 last year. A total of six candidates, including state Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh of the BJP and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress, contested the Inner Manipur seat. Republican Party of India (RPI) nominated Thounaojam Maheshwar. Three other Independent candidates also contested from the seat.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 991574, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 80.15% (794790 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024, with repolling in some polling stations on April 22.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won from the seat, getting 263,632 votes, comprising 34.72% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Oinam Nabakishore Singh of Congress by a margin of 17,755 votes. In 2014, Dr. Thokchom Meinya of Congress had won from this seat, polling 292,102 votes (45.58%) and defeating Moirangthem Nara of CPI by a margin of 94,674 votes.