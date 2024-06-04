Jamnagar Lok Sabha Seat Results Live 2024: BJP's Poonamben Maadam Wins By Over 2.3 Lakh votes

Jamnagar: Sitting BJP MP from Jamnagar Lok Sabha Seat Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam registered her third consecutive win, defeating her nearest rival Congress' J. P. Maraviya by a massive margin of 2,38,008 votes.

Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat comprises seven assembly segments. Traditionally a stronghold of the BJP and a Patel dominated seat, Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat has been intermittently won by the Congress since the first Lok Sabha election was held in 1951. The BJP held the seat from 1989 till 1999 when BJP leader Chandresh Patel was in the prime of his political career. The seat was wrested by Congress in the 2004 election when Vikram Maadam defeated a formidable Chandresh Patel. Vikram retained the seat in 2009, but was defeated by his party defector niece and current sitting MP Poonam Maadam in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

2024 Polling: Voting for the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat was held in the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 7. According to the Election Commission of India, the seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.67 percent. Pertinently, all 25 of 26 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in the 3rd phase itself. BJP candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected by the election authorities during the nomination phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, sitting MP Poonam Maadam retained the seat against Congress candidate Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai by a huge margin of over 2.36 lakh votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Poonam had defeated her own uncle of the Congress by a margin of over 1.74 lakh votes.