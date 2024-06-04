Korba Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Congress's Jyotsna Charandas Mahant Leading by 8,158 Votes

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, the Congress candidate from Korba, is leading by 8,158 votes against her nearest rival BJP's Saroj Pandey as early trends show.

Known as the energy capital of Chhattisgarh, Korba Lok Sabha constituency is being counted among the VIP seats in the state. From here, the BJP has fielded its influential woman leader and former MP Saroj Pandey against Congress' sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant. Saroj Pandey has been a former Rajya Sabha MP, whereas Jyotsna is the wife of senior Congress leader Charandas Mahant, who is also the incumbent leader of the opposition.

Days before the seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, the Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Saroj Pandey for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) after her photograph allegedly appeared on posters and banners for a religious programme.

Charandas Mahant had won from here in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Dr Banshilal Mahato managed to wrest it out from Congress. In 2019, the seat once again went to the Congress with Jyotsna registering her maiden victory in Parliamentary elections.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1618864, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 75.63% (1224268 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Jyotsna Charandas Mahant won on a Congress ticket from Korba, getting 523,310 votes, comprising 46.03% of the total number of votes polled. She defeated BJP’s Jyoti Nand Dubey by a slim margin of 26,249 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Dr. Banshilal Mahto had won from this seat, polling 439,002 votes (41.70%) and defeating Charan Das Mahant of INC by a very slim margin of just 4265 votes.