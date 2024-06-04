Ujairpur Lok Sabha Seat Results Live 2024: BJP's Nityanand Rai Registers Hattrick

Ujiarpur: BJP MP, Nityanand Rai, who was eyeing a hattrick from Ujairpur Lok Sabha Seat, retained the seat by a margin of over 60,289 votes, according to the latest ECI trends. Rai got 5,15,159 votes while INDIA bloc constituent RJD’s senior leader Alok Kumar Mehta was his closest rival, polling 454870 votes.

Ujiarpur is one of the most Yadav-dominated seats in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. This constituency came into existence in 2008, following delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India. Nityanand Rai, himself a Yadav, won from the third consecutive term from here. Mehta would have wanted to avenge his 2014 defeat at Rai’s hands.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1745408, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 59.59% (1040026 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 4 on May 13, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Nityanand Rai of BJP won from Ujiarpur, polling 5,43,906 votes comprising 56.11% of the total number of votes polled. Rai defeated RLSP candidate Upendra Kushwaha by a margin of 2,77,278 votes. Rai had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 317,352 votes (36.95%) and defeating RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta by a margin of 60469 votes.