Siwan Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024: JD(U)'s Vijaylakshmi Devi Leads the Race

Siwan (Incumbent: Kavita Singh - JDU)

The counting of votes for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections commenced on Tuesday with, Janata Dal (United)'s Vijaylakshmi Devi leading by around 91,000 votes.

In Siwan, the pitch has been queered for JD(U) and RJD with the entry, as an Independent, of Hina Shahab, whose husband late Mohd Shahabuddin had won the seat several times. The JD(U), in a bid to avoid showing an excessive pro-upper caste tilt and consolidate its OBC base, has denied the ticket to sitting MP Kavita Singh and fielded a greenhorn Vijaylakshmi Kushwaha. The RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is a veteran leader, a several term MLA and also a former assembly Speaker.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1896512, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 52.49% (995480 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Kavita Singh of JDU won from Siwan, getting 448,473 votes, comprising 45.54% of the total number of votes polled. Kavita defeated Hena Shahab (who fought on RJD ticket) by a margin of 116958 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav had won from this seat, polling 372,670 votes (42.16 %) and defeating Hena Shahab by a margin of 1,13,847 votes.