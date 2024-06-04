Sheohar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | JDU's Lovely Anand Wins By Over 29,000 Votes

Sheohar (Incumbent: Rama Devi - BJP)

Janata Dal (United)'s Lovely Anand has won from Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 29,143 votes. She has secured 4,76,612 votes and defeated her nearest rival RJD's Ritu Jaiswal, who bagged 4,47,469 votes.

Shoehar has witnessed a contest between two women candidates both with different social and political backgrounds, and both representing two regional powerhouses in the state – JD(U) and RJD. Jaiswal has tried to tap into the resentment among Vaishyas, traditionally BJP supporters, following denial of a ticket to sitting MP Rama Devi who had won the seat many times.

The JD(U) fielded Anand hoping to cash in on the popularity her family that is said to enjoy among upper caste Rajputs. The decision finally worked in favour of the party.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1825237, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 57.40% (total count of votes 1047686), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Rama Devi of BJP won from Sheohar getting 608,678 votes, comprising 60.59% of the total number of votes polled. Devi defeated Syed Faisal Ali of RJD by a margin of 340360 votes. Ram Devi had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 372,506 votes (44.19%) and defeating Md Anwarul Haque of RJD by a margin of 136239 votes.