Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 | BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Wins By Over 1.50 Lakh Votes

Patna (Bihar): Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad won from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 153846 votes. Prasad thus managed to retain his seat and defeated Congress candidate Anshul Avijit.

Prasad possed 588270 votes while the Congress nominee bagged 434424 votes. This constituency has been a BJP stronghold ever since it was created after the 2008 delimitation. The seat comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments: Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, and Fatuha.

Prasad replaced Shatrughan Sinha in 2019 after he had won the constituency in its inaugural elections in 2009 and then again in 2014. Sinha, who has since joined the Trinamool Congress, has shifted base to Asansol in West Bengal.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2136684, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 45.10%, according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 7 on June 1, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Ravi Shankar Prasad won from Patna Sahib, getting 607,506 votes, comprising 61.85% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated INC candidate and former actor Shatrughan Sinha (who is now with TMC) by a margin of 2,84,657 votes. In 2014, Sinha, who was with BJP then, had won from this seat, polling 485,905 votes (55.07%) and defeating INC’s Kunal Singh by a margin of 2,65,805 votes.