Katihar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 | Tariq Anwar of Congress Trailing by 2,978 Votes

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:04 AM IST

Tariq Anwar of Congress is trailing by 2978 votes while Dulal Chandra Goswami of the Janata Dal (United) is leading. The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1833009, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 63.76 per cent (1168752 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 2 on April 26, 2024.

File photo of JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami (ETV Bharat Photo)

Katihar (Incumbent: Dulal Chandra Goswami-JD(U))

Tariq Anwar of Congress is trailing by 2,978 votes whereas Dulal Chandra Goswami of the Janata Dal (United) is leading. Gopal Kumar Mahto of the Bahujan Samaj Party is trailing by 3,92,901 votes.

Katihar is again headed for a direct contest between JDU MP Dulal Chandra Goswami and former Union minister Tariq Anwar. Anwar had wrested this seat in 2014 from BJP’s Nikhil Kumar Choudhary who had managed a hat-trick from here between 1999 and 2014. Before Choudhary, the seat served as Anwar’s bastion as he represented it in the lower hour four times (1980, 1984, 1996, and 1998).

In the 2019 LS Polls, Dulal Chandra Goswami of JD(U) won from Katihar getting 559,423 votes comprising 50.05% of the total number of votes polled. Goswami defeated Congress candidate Tariq Anwar by a margin of 57,203 votes. In 2014, Anwar had won from this seat, getting 431,292 votes (44.11%) and defeating Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 114,740 votes.

