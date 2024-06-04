Hajipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | LJP's Chirag Paswan Wins By Over 1.7 Lakh Votes

Hajipur (Bihar): LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Chirag Paswan won from the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 170105 votes. Chirag, son of former Union Minister late Ramvilas Paswan, defeated RJD nominee Shiv Chandra Ram.

While Chirag polled 615718 votes, Ram secured 445613 votes. Hajipur is known as the stronghold of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and eight-time parliamentarian from here.

Sitting MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, a former Union minister and estranged uncle of Paswan, has stayed out of the contest while pledging support to the NDA. Chirag, who previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in 2014 and 2019, chose Hajipur as his battleground, considering it his father's "karmabhoomi."

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1967094, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 58.43% (1149406 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Pashu Pati Kumar Paras of LJP won from Hajipur, getting 541,310 votes, comprising 53.76% of the total number of votes polled. Paras defeated RJD’s Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 205449 votes. In 2014, Ram Vilas Paswan had won from this seat, polling 455,652 votes (50.36%) and defeating Sanjeev Prasad Toni of INC by a margin of 2,25,500 votes.