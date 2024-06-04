Jorhat Lok Sabha Seat 2024 Results Live | Gaurav Gogoi Leads by 23,056 Votes

Guwahati: Gaurav Gogoi is leading from Jorhat by 23,056 votes against his rival BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi as early trends shows on Tuesday. Another significant seat in terms of prestige for political parties is the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. The seat is often considered a pride as it is an Ahom dominated seat and holds utmost importance. However this time the poll battle for Jorhat grabbed everyone's attention after the entry of young Congress turk and Deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi in the picture. Gaurav, an Ahom face himself, chose Jorhat this time over his present seat Kaliabor. Incidentally Kaliabor has been re-christened as Kaziranga after the constituency delimitation process. Touted as ‘Battle of the Gogois’, Gaurav is aiming to dethrone incumbent BJP MP Topon Kr Gogoi who was elected in 2019 by defeating his nearest rival, Sushanta Borgohain of Congress by a slender margin of 82,653 votes.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1727121, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 79.89% (1379749 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP won from Jorhat as he got 543,288 votes comprising 51.35% of the total number of votes polled. Tapan defeated Congress candidate Sushanta Borgohain by a margin of 82,653 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa had won from this seat, getting 456,420 votes (49.01%) and defeating Congress Bijoy Krishna Handique by a margin of 102,420 votes.