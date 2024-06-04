Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi Leading by 61,611 Votes

Guwahati: BJP candidate from Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading by 61,611 votes against her nearest rival Mira Borthakur Goswami as early trends show.

The most urban-centric constituency of the entire northeast, Guwahati holds a special place and draws constant attention and publicity from all the fronts. Being the political nerve centre of the state, a lot is at stake for both the ruling and the opposition camp in this seat.

Guwahati constituency has sent a woman candidate to the lower house of the parliament for the past three elections with BJP being the winner. This time also the fight is straight between two female leaders. While the BJP has changed its candidate face by bringing Bijuli Kalita Medhi in place of sitting MP Queen Oja, Congress has the hope that its state women chief Mira Borthakur Goswami, a former BJP leader, will turn things around for the grand old party. In 2019, BJP registered its third consecutive sweep when Oja beat her opponent Congress’ Bobbeeta Sarma by a margin of 3,45,606 votes.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2036846, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 78.39% (1596664 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Queen Oja of BJP won from Guwahati as she got 1,008,936 votes comprising 57.20% of the total number of votes polled. Oja defeated Congress candidate Bobbeeta Sharma by a margin of 345,606 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa had won from this seat, getting 456,420 votes (49.01%) and defeating Congress Bijoy Krishna Handique by a margin of 102,420 votes.