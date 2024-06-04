Dhubri Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live| AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal Trailing By 98,373 Votes

Dhubri: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal is trailing by 98,373 votes as early trends indicates on Tuesday. Unlike the other seat, Dhubri, a minority dominated seat of lower Assam is witnessing a battle where the NDA is not a front runner. In fact, the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on several occasions hinted that this is perhaps the seat they are not eyeing for.

Though the NDA has given the seat to ally Asom Gana Parishad, it is not where they are ahead of the rivals. The most challenging thing is to hand over a defeat to Badruddin Ajmal who is considered a face of minority voters and has capitalised on the same to get elected to Parliament three times in a row. However this time Congress have migrated Rakibul Hussain, all the way from Samaguri, a middle Assam assembly seat holder and well known minority leader of the party and pitted him against the AIUDF supremo. Ajmal who is eyeing a 4th straight term defeated his nearest opponent, Abu Taher Bepari of the Congress by a margin of 2,26,528 votes back in 2019.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2660827, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 92.08% (2450041 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won from Dhubri as he got 718,764 votes comprising 42.66% of the total number of votes polled. Ajmal defeated Congress candidate Abu Taher Bipari by a margin of 226,258 votes. Ajmal had won from this seat in 2014 as well, getting 592,569 votes (43.27%) and defeating Congress’ Wazed Ali Choudhury by a margin of 229,730 votes.