Kadapa Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Avinash Reddy of YSRCP wins by a margin of over 65,082

Hyderabad: YSRCP contestant Avinash Reddy won the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of over 65,082 votes defeating TDP's Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy. While YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister and Congress nominee YS Sharmila secured third position.

In the Kadapa constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the leading candidates are YS Avinash Reddy from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Srinivasa Reddy from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and YS Sharmila from the Indian National Congress (INC). YSRCP has shown significant dominance in recent elections.

In 2019, YS Avinash Reddy won 63.8% of the votes, defeating TDP's Adi Narayana Reddy, who secured 31%, with a majority of 3,80,726 votes. In 2014,

YS Avinash Reddy again emerged victorious with 43.34% of the votes, overcoming TDP’s Srinivasa Reddy, who garnered 31.07%, with a majority of 1,90,323 votes.

In 2019, the YSRCP secured a landslide victory, winning 151 of the 175 Assembly seats with a 49.95 per cent vote share. The TDP could secure 23 seats with 39.17 per cent of the votes.YSRCP had also won 22 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining three went to the TDP. The BJP and Congress drew a blank in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

This time the state witnessed a direct fight between YSRCP and the NDA, comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. The JSP has fielded candidates in 21 Assembly segments and two Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is contested 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats. For Assembly elections, a total of 2,387 candidates entered the fray. For 25 Lok Sabha seats, 454 candidates tested their fortunes. The Congress fielded candidates in 159 Assembly and 23 Lok Sabha constituencies. It has left the remaining seats for its allies CPI and CPI-M. However, none of them won.