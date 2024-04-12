Rajasthan HC Issues Notice to BJP's Rajsamand Candidate for Hiding Facts

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has served a notice to BJP candidate from Rajsamand seat and daughter-in-law of the former royal family of Mewar, Mahima Singh, for allegedly concealing facts in her affidavit submitted in 2023 Assembly polls. She has been asked to submit her response within May 6.

The single bench of the high court has served notice to eight people, including Mahima, in this connection. Notably, Mahima stood as a dummy candidate along with her husband Vishvaraj Singh from Nathdwara assembly seat in the 2023 elections.

While hearing the case filed by Rajsamand petitioner Jitendra Kumar, High Court Judge Rekha Borana has issued notice to Mahima and seven other people. All have been asked to submit their response by May 6.

Apart from Mahima, Vishwaraj Singh, CP Joshi, Babulal Salvi, Motisingh, District Election Officer, Returning Officer and Chief Electoral Officer, have been made parties in the petition. It has been alleged in the petition that Mahima had filed nomination as a dummy candidate for Nathdwara Assembly and hid facts in the affidavit she had submitted along with her nomination papers.

The petitioner, who had first submitted her complaint before the District Election Officer, did not get relief from the Election Commission. After which, he approached the High Court. The court has issued notice after conducting a preliminary hearing.

Mahima has now filed nomination for Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Petitioner Jitendra Kumar has also submitted a complaint before the returning officer regarding Mahima's nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.