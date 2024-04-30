Rajasthan Assembly Chief Whip Urges EC to Relax MCC in State

Jaipur: Chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly, Jogeshwar Garg has urged Election Commission (EC) to relax the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for some works that are essential during the ongoing summer season.

Lok Sabha elections were conducted in two phases in Rajasthan but the MCC is still in place here due to the ongoing election process in other states. Garg has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting to provide some relaxations. He said that the MCC will continue till counting of votes on June 4.

Garg said that major initiatives including water and electricity supply as well as prevention of seasonal diseases of animals are necessary during the summer season. "If the voters of other states are not affected, then such tasks should be identified and permission should be given to undertake these. Efforts influencing the voters are prohibited when MCC is in place, but both the phases of elections have been completed in Rajasthan. Water and electricity supply comes under the category of essential services and there are also some development works that need to be done in public interest. It is necessary to get approval to carry out works that do not affect voters of other states," he said.

Garg has demanded an MCC relaxation for undertaking drinking water projects. He said that drinking water is a major challenge in Rajasthan, particularly during the summer season. To resolve the crisis, government should take some immediate decision related to setting up new tubewells, hand pumps and laying new pipelines.

Secondly, ensuring electricity supply is the next challenging task during this season. Sometimes projects have to be undertaken on emergency basis but the MCC comes as a hindrance, he said.

Garg also said that since schools will close for summer vacation works and before schools reopen, if vacant posts of teachers are not filled up then it would hamper studies. Next, animals suffering from heat-related seasonal diseases require adequate medical facilities. However, due to the large number of vacancies in various departments, projects cannot be undertaken. Recruitments cannot be made due to the MCC, he said.

According to Garg, many development works have been held up due to lack of approval or work order. Delaying by another one and a half month will cause immense problem for the common people, he said.