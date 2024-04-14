Lok Sabha election 2024: Priyanka's rallies dismantle BJP's castles in air, says Cong leader

Dehradun: Congress leader Rajiv Maharshi said after Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's two successful rallies in Ramnagar and Roorkee, BJP's castles in the air have collapsed. Maharshi said that both the rallies were more successful than expected and the way people turned up despite all the adverse circumstances has created a stir in the BJP camp.

"The way Priyanka Gandhi addressed the issues of the state and the response given by the people who came to the rallies has also determined the result of the election," he said. Maharshi said that Priyanka Gandhi has left the BJP speechless by raising issues like inflation, unemployment, paper leak, Ankita murder case.

"Along with this, the mirror she showed to the big star campaigners of BJP regarding the faith, dignity, and devotion of Devbhoomi, after which they have no choice but to look around. Whatever communication Priyanka Gandhi had with the people of the state, the victory of Congress candidates on all five Lok Sabha seats of the state has been ensured and BJP's sand castles have been blown away in the storm," he said.

He said that till date BJP's star campaigners were building castles of lies and harvesting votes but today's rallies have proved that people are no longer ready to tolerate BJP's misrule. Maharshi said that after the successful rallies of Roorkee and Ramnagar, the morale of Congressmen has gone up, and in the remaining days of the election campaign, party workers have started working on delivering Congress's letter of justice to every household.

He stressed that till date BJP has been misleading and cheating people on the basis of lies but now people have become aware and this time the departure of the BJP government is certain.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday and asked the ruling government how long it would keep blaming the Congress, which has been out of power for the last decade.

Addressing a public rally at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital, Priyanka Gandhi said, "For how long will you (the BJP) keep blaming Congress? Congress has not been in power for the last 10 years. For the last 10 years, they (the BJP) have been in government with a full majority; now that they say '400 paar', they want more majority. They say nothing has been done in 75 years." "If nothing has happened, how have such skills developed in Uttarakhand, from where IITs, IIMs, and AIIMSs came into the country? Chandrayaan landed on the moon; if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn't built these, was it possible?" she added.

Accusing the ruling BJP government in the Centre of misusing the central agencies, the Congress said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that everybody is corrupt; only he is clean. He praises himself. They are so busy using ED, CBI, and IT to bring leaders to their party and topple the government that they have forgotten about employment and inflation. Then, when the electoral bonds were disclosed, the issue of taking donations and doing business came to the fore. Now you tell me who is corrupt?"

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19. The BJP is looking to sweep yet again in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand, having won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the State in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.