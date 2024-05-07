Present Situation in India Akin to British Raj: Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Congress's star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi termed BJP's policies as 'anti-people' and 'anti-democracy' while alleging that current situation in India is same as that during the British Raj.

"Even today the situation in the country is similar to that during the British rule. Today, the poor and farmers are being deprived like what used to be during British rule. In the last 10 years, the poor and the farmers were never considered while making policies as a result of which, they are suffering. These people are working hard, but not paid for their labour," Priyanka said at a meeting here.

She further alleged that the common man is unable to support his family and does not get the assistance that is needed from the government. She said that the government is only focused on providing 5 kg ration, while alone is not sufficient.

"They (BJP) are painting a rosy picture of a strong economy but nothing is visible in your lives. The institutions that strengthen democracy have been weakened. Be it media or judiciary, their effort is to weaken every institution, even they are not sparing the Parliament," she said.

Addressing the workers' conference at Bhumau Guest House, Priyanka appealed all to work hard at the booth level. Now its a chance to change the government, she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said that a resolution has been taken to ensure that Rahul Gandhi wins by over five lakh votes. All the workers are committed towards this goal, he said.