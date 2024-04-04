Justice Not Done to 5-6 Generations in Bihar After Independence: PM Modi

Jamui (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Bihar is showing direction to the country but rued that justice was not done to five-six generations of people here since Independence.

He also applauded Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for carrying forward his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan's ideology.

"I am glad to see my friend Chirag taking forward his father's ideology. Bihar is showing direction to the country. But, justice was not done to five-six generations of people in this state since independence," he said while addressing a rally in Jamui this afternoon.

He claimed that the government is protecting both humans and the livestock and has launched a programme to vaccine two crore animals to protect them from diseases. Urging people to extend his greetings to every household, PM Modi said, "You give me this guarantee and I will guarantee development,"

He asserted that the entire world is witnessing how India has changed in the last 10 years. "India is now the fifth biggest economy. Our Chandrayaan landed on moon, where no one could reach," he said adding that people of Bihar have resolved to win all 40 seats and over 400 across the country.

This is PM's first rally since the polls were announced. The Jamui seat is presently represented by Paswan

This time, Paswan has announced his brother-in-law, Arun Bharti as Lok Sabha candidate from Jamui. Bharti will fight against RJD's Archana Kumari Das while Paswan himself will contest from Hajipur.

The PM arrived in Khaira in Jamui from Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand this morning. After addressing the gathering he left for Deoghar, from where he will return to Delhi. In view of PM Modi's visit, the entire area has been brought under a three-tier security cover.

NDA is eyeing all 40 seats in Bihar. Taking to his X handle, PM Modi earlier, tweeted, "Bihar's role in the Lok Sabha elections is going to be very important this time too. My family members here have pledged to ensure victory of BJP-NDA candidates on all the seats in the state......I will get a good opportunity to interact with the people in the public meeting of Jamui."

Apart from Jamui, the seats going for polls in the first phase on April 19 are Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. In Aurangabad, PM Modi had addressed a rally a week before polls were announced while a meeting in Nawada is scheduled on Sunday.