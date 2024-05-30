Congress Has Double PhD In Corruption, INDI Alliance Insulting Spirit of Constitution: PM Modi

Hoshiarpur: Alleging the Congress of having done a double PhD in corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the Opposition parties are insulting spirit of Constitution by snatching the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

While addressing an election rally in Hoshiarpur, PM Modi said he has taken a pledge of not letting anyone take away the reservations of these people. He said that the Congress and INDI Alliance parties want to take away the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes and give them only to the Muslims.

"By giving reservation on the basis of religion, they are trying to divide the country. But as Modi has exposed their conspiracy they are furious and constantly abusing Modi. Congress is the mother of corruption and has a double PhD in corruption. Also, by taking away the reservations, they are insulting the spirit of the Constitution

Hitting out at the AAP-led government, PM Modi said it not only failed to make Punjab drug-free but has turned it into a source of income. "When they (AAP) came they said they would make Punjab drug-free but now they have made drugs their means of earning. Mining mafia and gang war have also become rampant here," he said adding that both industry and agriculture have been ruined in Punjab. Their policies and slogans are all fake, he alleged.

"Punjab is the land of heroes, valour and bravery. But people of INDI Alliance insult the heroes. They are the ones who had asked for evidence of surgical strikes. The Congress and INDI Alliance are leaving no stone unturned to weaken our forces," PM Modi said.

He said that a plan has been made for the work that will be undertaken in the next 125 days. "In the third term, the work that the government will do and the major decisions that will be taken have been outlined," he added.

Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1. BJP has fielded Anita Som Prakash, wife of Union Minister Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur. Prior to addressing in Hoshiarpur, PM Modi held rallies in Patiala, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda is addressing a public meeting in Amritsar. This is Nadda's first visit to Punjab. He will address three meetings here.

Read more

'Nobody Knew Of Mahatma Gandhi Till A Movie Was Made About Him': PM Modi