ETV Bharat / state

Congress Has Double PhD In Corruption, INDI Alliance Insulting Spirit of Constitution: PM Modi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

Targeting the AAP over drug menace in Punjab, PM Modi said when they formed the government they said they would free Punjab from drugs but now they have made drugs their means of earning.

Congress Has Double PhD In Corruption, INDI Alliance Insulting Spirit of Constitution: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hoshiarpur: Alleging the Congress of having done a double PhD in corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the Opposition parties are insulting spirit of Constitution by snatching the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

While addressing an election rally in Hoshiarpur, PM Modi said he has taken a pledge of not letting anyone take away the reservations of these people. He said that the Congress and INDI Alliance parties want to take away the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes and give them only to the Muslims.

"By giving reservation on the basis of religion, they are trying to divide the country. But as Modi has exposed their conspiracy they are furious and constantly abusing Modi. Congress is the mother of corruption and has a double PhD in corruption. Also, by taking away the reservations, they are insulting the spirit of the Constitution

Hitting out at the AAP-led government, PM Modi said it not only failed to make Punjab drug-free but has turned it into a source of income. "When they (AAP) came they said they would make Punjab drug-free but now they have made drugs their means of earning. Mining mafia and gang war have also become rampant here," he said adding that both industry and agriculture have been ruined in Punjab. Their policies and slogans are all fake, he alleged.

"Punjab is the land of heroes, valour and bravery. But people of INDI Alliance insult the heroes. They are the ones who had asked for evidence of surgical strikes. The Congress and INDI Alliance are leaving no stone unturned to weaken our forces," PM Modi said.

He said that a plan has been made for the work that will be undertaken in the next 125 days. "In the third term, the work that the government will do and the major decisions that will be taken have been outlined," he added.

Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1. BJP has fielded Anita Som Prakash, wife of Union Minister Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur. Prior to addressing in Hoshiarpur, PM Modi held rallies in Patiala, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda is addressing a public meeting in Amritsar. This is Nadda's first visit to Punjab. He will address three meetings here.

Read more

'Nobody Knew Of Mahatma Gandhi Till A Movie Was Made About Him': PM Modi

TAGGED:

MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESSDRUG MENACE IN PUNJABINSULTING SPIRIT OF CONSTITUTIONLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.