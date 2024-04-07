Lok Sabha Election 2024: Blow to INDIA bloc in J&K as PDP Names Candidates For Kashmir Seats

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PDP has announced its candidates for the three Kashmir seats with party chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag constituency. Party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest from Srinagar.

Srinagar: In a blow to INDIA bloc in Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party has decided to contest all three Lok Sabha constituencies in the valley alone as it announced its candidates for the seats on Sunday.

President Mehbooba Mufti will fight the polls from the Anantnag constituency. The decision came after the PDP failed to reach an agreement with its INDIA bloc ally National Conference (NC).

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla. The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni. They said the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufi will be pitched against Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, Mufti emphasized the "relentless onslaught" faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that their identity, rights, and dignity have come under "severe attack, particularly in the past five years under the BJP".

Mehbooba underscored the need for a "democratic resistance", urging the populace to fearlessly voice their grievances and stand united against oppression. She expressed her "steadfast commitment" to representing the aspirations of her people, despite facing personal and political targeting.

Advocating for a unified electoral response across all sections of society and geography in Jammu and Kashmir, she called for sending fearless representatives to Parliament to echo the sentiments and pains of the region on a national platform.  

With this announcement, the PDP has formally called it quits to the PAGD, an amalgam of National Conference, PDP and Awami National Conference that was formed for safeguarding Article 370. The PDP's announcement also means that it will challenge INDIA bloc partner National Conference on the three seats of Kashmir.

Read More

  1. 'Omar Made Rhetoric, We Had No Choice': PDP To Fight LS Election On Its Own, Says Mehbooba
  2. Will win from Anantnag-Rajouri, says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah
Last Updated :17 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.