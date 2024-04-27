Lok Sabha Election 2024: Palghar's Tribal Leader Optimistic about Victory Even after Losing 6 Times

Palghar (Maharashtra): Palghar is one of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Palghar parliamentary constituency is represented by Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Dhedya Gavit. He emerged victorious over Bahujan Vikas Anghadi (BVA) candidate Baliram Jadhav by a margin of 23,404 votes.

Another candidate who is excited and geared up for this election is Mohan Guhe from the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP). Despite losing six times, Guhe filed his candidature from Palghar and is confident about winning the poll this time.

In the last 16 years, Guhe contested six times, four to the Vidhan Sabha And two to the Lok Sabha. However, what is worth appreciation is his immense willpower which has never faded. He recently said, "If I don't fight, how will I win? I enter the election arena with the attitude of fighting till I don't win," he added.

Guhe belongs to a tribal community and is of the firm belief that the community should not remain a Slave. "They should receive basic facilities and be financially independent. The representative of Tribals Should Go To The Legislature Or Parliament.

In the 2009 Assembly Elections, he received around 8,000 votes and 13,500 votes when he contested the Lok Sabha Elections in the same year.

Speaking about the concerns in the area, Guhe said that the issue of drinking water in the villages must be solved. "For that, it is important that tribals are represented in the Parliament. Only a leader who is well acquainted with the local problems can solve this," he added.

When elections are round the corner, leaders start speaking about the 'Nashik-Dahanu railway' issue. "Road issues in Palghar district are spoken around ahead of the elections, but once the polls are over, they are brushed under the carpet. People should choose to raise these issues repeatedly and pursue them," he added.

The issue of the Vadwan Port is also important for local fishermen, farmers and citizens, and must be addressed at the earliest, he said.