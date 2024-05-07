Overall Peaceful Polling In 7 Seats Of Chhattisgarh: EC

Raipur: Seven of the 11 seats of Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 58.19 per cent till 3 pm during the third phase of elections on Tuesday, EC officials said.

Voting is underway in Raipur, Gurg, Korba, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja and Raigarh constituencies. According to a poll official, voting started at 7 am and an overall peaceful polling was registered. Till 3 pm, a polling percentage of 58.19 was recorded in the state. Till 1 pm, the voter turnout was 46.14 per cent while it was 29.90 per cent till 11 am and 13.24 per cent till 9 am.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cast his vote in his native village in Bagia in Jashpur district. He later said that the impact of BJP government's work in the last 10 years will be seen in the results. He said there has been a huge response at the rallies conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite being in power for only three months, it is evident that BJP will win all 11 seats here, Sai said.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan cast his vote in Civil Lines in Raipur. After exercising his franchise, the Governor appealed people to exercise their voting right and select the government of their choice.

A 71-year-old man died after waiting in queue at a polling station in Jamtoli village. Jartiyus Toppo had come to the booth on his son's motorbike.

A total of 202 companied of Central forces and 60,000 police personnel were deployed today.